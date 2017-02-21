Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings U...

Recent Investment Analysts' Ratings Updates for Costamare

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Mon Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb 17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb 13 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb 11 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb 11 Elle 1,230
Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10) Feb 11 Elle 16
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Feb 11 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,219
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC