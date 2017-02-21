Police, coast guard, fire service unions protest in Greece

Greek coastguard officers hold flares as they gather with firefighters and police officers many in uniform, during an anti-austerity protest in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Unionists are protesting funding, pay and hiring cuts implemented over the past seven years of Greece's bailout-linked austerity program, as well as what they describe as severe shortages in service equipment, including police patrol cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.