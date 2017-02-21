Police, coast guard, fire service uni...

Police, coast guard, fire service unions protest in Greece

Greek coastguard officers hold flares as they gather with firefighters and police officers many in uniform, during an anti-austerity protest in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Unionists are protesting funding, pay and hiring cuts implemented over the past seven years of Greece's bailout-linked austerity program, as well as what they describe as severe shortages in service equipment, including police patrol cars.

