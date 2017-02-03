One migrant killed, 45 rescued off Tu...

One migrant killed, 45 rescued off Turkish coast en route to Greece

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Turkish Daily News

One migrant was killed and 45 others were rescued off a coast on Turkey's northern Aegean Sea en route to Greece's Lesbos Island early Feb. 5. A group of 46 migrants sailed from Turkey's western province of Canakkale's Ayvac k district early Feb. 5 in a rubber dinghy with the aim of reaching Lesbos. The boat sunk around two nautical miles off the Turkish coast after its engine broke, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb 2 Varonica Kremp 1,229
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb 1 Eugenia 128
News PM to Greek investors: We offer best conditions... Feb 1 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Jan 31 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,216
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Jan 31 Just me 42
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Jan 29 Tony 173
EXTERMINATE ALL TURKOALBANlANS FROM GREECE! Jan 25 ALBANIANS RSAVAGES 1
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,888 • Total comments across all topics: 278,609,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC