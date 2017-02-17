Nearly 2,500 refugee children attend public schools in Greece: minister
Nearly 2,500 refugee children are currently attending public schools in Greece thanks to an educational program which was introduced early in October, Greek Minister of Education Costas Gavroglou stated on Thursday while speaking in parliament. [MB FILE] Syrian refugee children queue as they head towards their classroom at a school in Mount Lebanon, October 7, 2016.
