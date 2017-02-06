Migrant hunger strikes spread in Greece

Migrants have launched a string of hunger strikes on the Greek islands and near Athens in the past week to protest against poor treatment and living conditions. The latest action kicked off on Sunday at Elliniko camp, an abandoned sports complex of four stadiums built for the 2004 Athens Olympics that is now home to 1,000 people, including families with small children.

