MicroPort Orthopedics Announces Results Of Clinical Outcome Study...

The results demonstrate excellent clinical outcomes for both satisfaction and survivorship at 17 years with patients noting a great sense of stability and comfort during regular activities.1 "I am in my third year of using the EvolutionA Medial-Pivot Knee System and this publication validates the results that I have seen in my practice" It has been reported that approximately 20% of patients are not satisfied with the outcome of their total knee replacement as a result of residual pain and functional issues often attributed to implant design.2 MicroPort's Medial-Pivot Knee System is uniquely designed to restore stability and normal knee kinematics to deliver reproducible outcomes that can improve function and drive patient satisfaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.