MicroPort Orthopedics Announces Results Of Clinical Outcome Study...

The results demonstrate excellent clinical outcomes for both satisfaction and survivorship at 17 years with patients noting a great sense of stability and comfort during regular activities.1 "I am in my third year of using the EvolutionA Medial-Pivot Knee System and this publication validates the results that I have seen in my practice" It has been reported that approximately 20% of patients are not satisfied with the outcome of their total knee replacement as a result of residual pain and functional issues often attributed to implant design.2 MicroPort's Medial-Pivot Knee System is uniquely designed to restore stability and normal knee kinematics to deliver reproducible outcomes that can improve function and drive patient satisfaction.

