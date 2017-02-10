Long-Buried World War II Bomb Prompts...

Long-Buried World War II Bomb Prompts Massive Evacuation In Greece

On Wednesday, a police officer looks into the hole where an unexploded World War II-era bomb was found during work on a gas station's underground tanks. The city's authorities have planned a massive evacuation Sunday while they attempt to defuse and remove the bomb.

Greece

