Life expectancy set to increase in developed nations
Out of 35 developed nations, South Korea is likely to see the largest increase in life expectancy, with female life expectancy potentially surpassing 90 years In 2030, UK life expectancy is estimated to reach 85.3 for women and 82.5 for men; and 83.3 for women and 79.5 for men in the USA Life expectancies in developed countries are projected to continue increasing, with women's life expectancy potentially surpassing 90 years old in South Korea by 2030, according to a study published in The Lancet . The study predicts life expectancy is likely to be highest in South Korea , France and Japan for women, and in South Korea , Australia and Switzerland for men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb 17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 13
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|1,230
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|16
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Feb 11
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC