Life expectancy set to increase in developed nations

Out of 35 developed nations, South Korea is likely to see the largest increase in life expectancy, with female life expectancy potentially surpassing 90 years In 2030, UK life expectancy is estimated to reach 85.3 for women and 82.5 for men; and 83.3 for women and 79.5 for men in the USA Life expectancies in developed countries are projected to continue increasing, with women's life expectancy potentially surpassing 90 years old in South Korea by 2030, according to a study published in The Lancet . The study predicts life expectancy is likely to be highest in South Korea , France and Japan for women, and in South Korea , Australia and Switzerland for men.

