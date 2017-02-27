Hip Fracture's Link to Early Death Ma...

Hip Fracture's Link to Early Death May Last Years

Older people who suffer a hip fracture face a much higher risk of death soon after the injury, but the risk persists over the longer term, a large study indicates. Researchers found that the risk of death among people over 60 nearly tripled during the first year following a hip fracture.

Chicago, IL

