Heather Mack retracts claims her boyfriend is innocent

Heather Mack RETRACTS claims her boyfriend was not involved in her mother's Bali murder and claims he scripted the 'coerced' YouTube confession she made from prison Heather Mack, the American woman imprisoned in Indonesia for killing her mother, has retracted claims her boyfriend, also convicted in the same case, was innocent. Mack and her lawyer released a statement on Wednesday and said assertions she made in YouTube videos last week were false and that she had been coerced into making them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.