Heather Mack retracts claims her boyf...

Heather Mack retracts claims her boyfriend is innocent

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Heather Mack RETRACTS claims her boyfriend was not involved in her mother's Bali murder and claims he scripted the 'coerced' YouTube confession she made from prison Heather Mack, the American woman imprisoned in Indonesia for killing her mother, has retracted claims her boyfriend, also convicted in the same case, was innocent. Mack and her lawyer released a statement on Wednesday and said assertions she made in YouTube videos last week were false and that she had been coerced into making them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Tue SLAVSRNO MACEDONIANS 47,218
ISLAMIC FILTHY PACKIES==>>GET the FAK OUT OF GR... Tue MUSLIMS RSAVAGES 1
BRAVO PALlKARH! Mon MUSLIMS RSAVAGES 1
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb 2 Varonica Kremp 1,229
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb 1 Eugenia 128
News PM to Greek investors: We offer best conditions... Feb 1 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Jan 31 Just me 42
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,303 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC