Heather Mack retracts claims her boyfriend is innocent
Heather Mack RETRACTS claims her boyfriend was not involved in her mother's Bali murder and claims he scripted the 'coerced' YouTube confession she made from prison Heather Mack, the American woman imprisoned in Indonesia for killing her mother, has retracted claims her boyfriend, also convicted in the same case, was innocent. Mack and her lawyer released a statement on Wednesday and said assertions she made in YouTube videos last week were false and that she had been coerced into making them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Tue
|SLAVSRNO MACEDONIANS
|47,218
|ISLAMIC FILTHY PACKIES==>>GET the FAK OUT OF GR...
|Tue
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
|BRAVO PALlKARH!
|Mon
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 2
|Varonica Kremp
|1,229
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|Eugenia
|128
|PM to Greek investors: We offer best conditions...
|Feb 1
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Jan 31
|Just me
|42
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC