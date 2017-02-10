Greeks Prepare to Evacuate 75,000 to ...

Greeks Prepare to Evacuate 75,000 to Defuse WWII Bomb

Authorities in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki distributed fliers and put up posters Friday as part of preparations to evacuate about 75,000 people in order to defuse a 500-pound unexploded World War II bomb. Bomb disposal experts are to tackle the device, found buried beneath a gas station, on Sunday in an operation expected to last about six hours.

Greece

