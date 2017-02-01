Greek Farmers Stand Ready to Seal Off...

Greek Farmers Stand Ready to Seal Off All Major Roads

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sofia News Agency

Protesting Greek farmers have said they may step up pressure on the government by staging roadblocks on all thoroughfares leading to Thessaloniki in the country's north. Their declarations come after traffic via the Kulata-Promachonas border crossing, between Greece and Bulgaria, was left paralyzed for a short time on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) 4 hr Varonica Kremp 1,229
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Wed Eugenia 128
News PM to Greek investors: We offer best conditions... Wed SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Jan 31 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,216
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Jan 31 Just me 42
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Jan 29 Tony 173
EXTERMINATE ALL TURKOALBANlANS FROM GREECE! Jan 25 ALBANIANS RSAVAGES 1
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,422 • Total comments across all topics: 278,509,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC