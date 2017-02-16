Greek farmers march in Athens against higher taxes
Farmers hold flags of Larissa farmer's union during a protest in Athens, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Farming unions are angry at increases in their taxation and pension contributions, as part of Greece's bailout obligations.
