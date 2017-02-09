Greek city set for biggest peacetime evacuation over WW2 bomb
Military officers jump into a hole in the ground to inspect a 250 kg World War Two bomb that was found during excavation works at a gas station on the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece February 10, 2017. Up to 72,000 people will be evacuated from their homes in Greece's second-biggest city of Thessaloniki on Sunday so experts can defuse and remove a World War Two bomb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Tue
|SLAVSRNO MACEDONIANS
|47,218
|ISLAMIC FILTHY PACKIES==>>GET the FAK OUT OF GR...
|Tue
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
|BRAVO PALlKARH!
|Feb 6
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 2
|Varonica Kremp
|1,229
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|Eugenia
|128
|PM to Greek investors: We offer best conditions...
|Feb 1
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Jan 31
|Just me
|42
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC