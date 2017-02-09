Greek city set for biggest peacetime evacuation over WW2 bomb

Military officers jump into a hole in the ground to inspect a 250 kg World War Two bomb that was found during excavation works at a gas station on the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece February 10, 2017. Up to 72,000 people will be evacuated from their homes in Greece's second-biggest city of Thessaloniki on Sunday so experts can defuse and remove a World War Two bomb.

