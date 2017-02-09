Greek authorities prepare evacuation ahead of bomb disposal
Military officers stand at a gas station in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2016 where an unexploded World War II bomb was found 5 meters deep. Authorities in Greece's second-largest city on Sunday are planning to evacuate up to 60,000 residents from their homes so experts can safely dispose of the unexploded World War II bomb.
