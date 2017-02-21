Greece's Tsipras says deal with lenders 'honourable compromise'

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday a deal between Athens and lenders for further reforms in return for bailout aid was an 'honourable compromise'. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras looks on during a session for the Prime Minister's Question Time, regarding the results of the latest Eurogroup, at the parliament in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.