Greece's Response to Its Resurgent Debt Crisis: Prosecute the Statistician
Andreas Georgiou, who became Athens's statistics chief in 2010 to fix data fraud, now faces repeated accusations he manipulated figures to help impose austerity programs ATHENS-Greece is struggling under its austerity regime and new questions are mounting as to whether it can satisfy its bailout terms. Some people in high places know just whom to blame-a statistician in rural Maryland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|20 hr
|SLAVSRNO MACEDONIANS
|47,218
|ISLAMIC FILTHY PACKIES==>>GET the FAK OUT OF GR...
|20 hr
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
|BRAVO PALlKARH!
|Mon
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 2
|Varonica Kremp
|1,229
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|Eugenia
|128
|PM to Greek investors: We offer best conditions...
|Feb 1
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Jan 31
|Just me
|42
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC