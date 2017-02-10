Greece evacuating 70,000 in Thessaloniki as WWII bomb defused
PanARMENIAN.Net - Greek authorities on Saturday, February 11 began evacuating some 70,000 people in the city of Thessaloniki ahead of an operation to defuse a bomb from World War II, AFP reports. The bomb, containing nearly 250 kilograms of explosives, was unearthed in the northern city during road works last week and is due to be defused on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|3 min
|Elle
|16
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|11 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
|ISLAMIC FILTHY PACKIES==>>GET the FAK OUT OF GR...
|Feb 7
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
|BRAVO PALlKARH!
|Feb 6
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 2
|Varonica Kremp
|1,229
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|Eugenia
|128
|PM to Greek investors: We offer best conditions...
|Feb 1
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC