Greece evacuating 70,000 in Thessalon...

Greece evacuating 70,000 in Thessaloniki as WWII bomb defused

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - Greek authorities on Saturday, February 11 began evacuating some 70,000 people in the city of Thessaloniki ahead of an operation to defuse a bomb from World War II, AFP reports. The bomb, containing nearly 250 kilograms of explosives, was unearthed in the northern city during road works last week and is due to be defused on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10) 3 min Elle 16
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 11 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,219
ISLAMIC FILTHY PACKIES==>>GET the FAK OUT OF GR... Feb 7 MUSLIMS RSAVAGES 1
BRAVO PALlKARH! Feb 6 MUSLIMS RSAVAGES 1
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb 2 Varonica Kremp 1,229
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb 1 Eugenia 128
News PM to Greek investors: We offer best conditions... Feb 1 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,766,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC