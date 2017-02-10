Greece evacuating 70,000 in Thessaloniki as WWII bomb defused

PanARMENIAN.Net - Greek authorities on Saturday, February 11 began evacuating some 70,000 people in the city of Thessaloniki ahead of an operation to defuse a bomb from World War II, AFP reports. The bomb, containing nearly 250 kilograms of explosives, was unearthed in the northern city during road works last week and is due to be defused on Sunday.

