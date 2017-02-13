Germanane FET shows real promise for optoelectronics
Flash Nano brings you news in brief on the latest need-to-know developments from the global nanotechnology community selected by nanotechweb.org . Recent experimental device work may have promoted germanane from great in theory to truly promising in practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nanotechweb.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|5 hr
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|1,230
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|16
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Feb 11
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
|ISLAMIC FILTHY PACKIES==>>GET the FAK OUT OF GR...
|Feb 7
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
|BRAVO PALlKARH!
|Feb 6
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC