GasLog Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and the Year Ended December 31, 2016

Monaco, February 17, 2017, GasLog Ltd. and its subsidiaries , an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers, today reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016. GasLog was awarded a seven-year charter by a subsidiary of Centrica plc , commencing in 2019 and entered into a contract with Samsung Heavy Industries Co.

