GasLog Ltd. closes Sale & Purchase Agreement with Gastrade

February 9, 2017 - GasLog Ltd. , an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers, today announces that it has closed the sale and purchase agreement to acquire a twenty percent shareholding in Gastrade S.A. . Gastrade is licensed to develop an independent natural gas system offshore Alexandroupolis in Northern Greece utilizing a floating storage and regasification unit along with other fixed infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.