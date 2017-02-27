GA1 4lenists escape to Greece by concealing themselves as Syrian refugees
Suspected members of the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization , widely believed to have orchestrated the July 15, 2016 failed coup, are attempting to cross into Greece by concealing themselves as Syrian refugees. Coup suspects seeking to escape from Turkey gather in the SubaAYA , KadA dondurma, Karayusuflu and Serem villages in the northwestern province of Edirne in order to cross over to the Sofulu and Dimetoka villages in Greece on the other side of the Maritsa River, which is a common route used by Syrian refugees who want to reach Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb 20
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb 17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 13
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|1,230
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|16
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Feb 11
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC