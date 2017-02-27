GA1 4lenists escape to Greece by concealing themselves as Syrian refugees

Suspected members of the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization , widely believed to have orchestrated the July 15, 2016 failed coup, are attempting to cross into Greece by concealing themselves as Syrian refugees. Coup suspects seeking to escape from Turkey gather in the SubaAYA , KadA dondurma, Karayusuflu and Serem villages in the northwestern province of Edirne in order to cross over to the Sofulu and Dimetoka villages in Greece on the other side of the Maritsa River, which is a common route used by Syrian refugees who want to reach Europe.

