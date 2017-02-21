Frenchman held for sex abuse of migrant children in Greece
Greek police say they have arrested a 52-year-old French man on suspicion of sexually abusing four Pakistani boys he had sheltered in his home in the northern city of Thessaloniki. Police said Wednesday the man was arrested Tuesday.
