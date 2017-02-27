French Institute in Athens targeted i...

French Institute in Athens targeted in arson attack

ATHENS, Greece - Greek authorities say an overnight arson attack against the French Institute and French archaeological school in Athens caused minor damage but no injuries. Police said a car parked on grounds between the two was torched early Monday, with the fire spreading to a second car, while attackers later also smashed windows in the institute and attempted to set fire inside.

Chicago, IL

