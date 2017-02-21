French Institute in Athens targeted in arson attack
Former Spokane, Washington, NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal , who stepped down from her post in 2015 amid criticism that she was passing herself off as black, says she is near homelessness. Money is being raised to repair and restore more than 100 headstones that were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb 20
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb 17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 13
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|1,230
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|16
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Feb 11
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC