FreeSeas Announces Reverse Split of Common Stock

Athens, Greece, February 6, 2017 -- FreeSeas Inc. , a transporter of dry-bulk cargoes through the ownership and operation of two Handysize vessels and an owner of a controlling stake in a company commercially operating tankers and dry-bulkers, announced today that the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation are being amended to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of one new share for every 5,000 shares currently outstanding. The Company anticipates that its common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on February 7, 2017.

