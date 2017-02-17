Floating Apartment in Greece by Urban Soul Project
Urban Soul Project has designed one of the most unusual apartments that we have ever had the pleasure of covering. Located in Thessaloniki, Greece, it has a neutral contemporary interior design laid out at most unexpected angles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trendir.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|24 min
|The Greek
|18
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 13
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|1,230
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|16
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Feb 11
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
|ISLAMIC FILTHY PACKIES==>>GET the FAK OUT OF GR...
|Feb 7
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC