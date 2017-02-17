Financial Services: Another insight on PSFK for Members

Financial Services: Another insight o...

The English city is following in the footsteps of fiscally forward-looking cities worldwide by establishing its own digital payment system Liverpool has become the newest of several international cities to establish its own digital currency. The hyperlocal currency was launched by Tel-Aviv-based company Colu and mark's the third localized currency venture for the company after establishing two digital currencies in its native of Israel.

