European Public Sector Award 2017 opens call for applications
Apogee Information System launches the website and the online application and evaluation system of the European Public Sector Awards 2017 THESSALONIKI, GREECE, February 14, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Institute of Public Administration announced that the call for applications for the European Public Sector Awards 2017 was opened on 13 February 2017 and will run until 13 April 2017. Interested parties have to register to the EPSA website and following approval of their registration they can submit the online application form.
