Europe, consumer goods key to export increase

A rise in shipments to European markets will likely boost South Korea's overall exports this year, a local trade agency said Friday, urging local firms to focus on consumer goods and large construction projects in Europe. Citing a recent survey of 162 South Korean companies and their buyers in Europe, Kim Jae-hong, head of the state-run Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, said the country's exports to Europe were expected to rise 3.8 percent this year, surpassing the 3.4 percent on-year increase in the country's overall outbound shipments.

