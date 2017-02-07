DryShips Inc. Announces Date of 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Company's board of directors has fixed the close of business on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 as the record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to receive notice and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. Formal notice of the Annual Meeting and the Company's proxy statement are expected to be sent to shareholders on or about Monday, April 3, 2017.

