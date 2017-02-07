DryShips Inc. Announces Date of 2017 ...

DryShips Inc. Announces Date of 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

The Company's board of directors has fixed the close of business on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 as the record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to receive notice and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. Formal notice of the Annual Meeting and the Company's proxy statement are expected to be sent to shareholders on or about Monday, April 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 1 hr Mkz6 47,217
BRAVO PALlKARH! 14 hr MUSLIMS RSAVAGES 1
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb 2 Varonica Kremp 1,229
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb 1 Eugenia 128
News PM to Greek investors: We offer best conditions... Feb 1 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Jan 31 Just me 42
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Jan 29 Tony 173
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,172 • Total comments across all topics: 278,640,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC