DryShips Inc. Announces Date of 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
The Company's board of directors has fixed the close of business on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 as the record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to receive notice and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. Formal notice of the Annual Meeting and the Company's proxy statement are expected to be sent to shareholders on or about Monday, April 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|1 hr
|Mkz6
|47,217
|BRAVO PALlKARH!
|14 hr
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 2
|Varonica Kremp
|1,229
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|Eugenia
|128
|PM to Greek investors: We offer best conditions...
|Feb 1
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Jan 31
|Just me
|42
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Jan 29
|Tony
|173
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC