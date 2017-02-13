Drowned Syrian boy Aylan's aunt speaks

The Western countries have done nothing to resolve the Syrian crisis, pursuing their false narrative instead, while the real situation in Syria stays underreported, the aunt of a Syrian refugee toddler who drowned in 2015 on his way to Europe told RT. " Our country is being destroyed by outsiders ," said Tima Kurdi - a Syrian-born Canadian lawyer and the aunt of Aylan Kurdi , a three-year-old Syrian boy who died in September 2015 en route to the Greek island of Kos from Turkey - adding that "Western countries are not doing anything" about that.

