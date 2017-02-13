Drowned Syrian boy Aylan's aunt speaks
The Western countries have done nothing to resolve the Syrian crisis, pursuing their false narrative instead, while the real situation in Syria stays underreported, the aunt of a Syrian refugee toddler who drowned in 2015 on his way to Europe told RT. " Our country is being destroyed by outsiders ," said Tima Kurdi - a Syrian-born Canadian lawyer and the aunt of Aylan Kurdi , a three-year-old Syrian boy who died in September 2015 en route to the Greek island of Kos from Turkey - adding that "Western countries are not doing anything" about that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dear Kitty.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Sat
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Elle
|1,230
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|Sat
|Elle
|16
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Sat
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
|ISLAMIC FILTHY PACKIES==>>GET the FAK OUT OF GR...
|Feb 7
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
|BRAVO PALlKARH!
|Feb 6
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
|PM to Greek investors: We offer best conditions...
|Feb 1
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC