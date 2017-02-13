Drowned Syrian boy Aylan's aunt speaks

1 hr ago Read more: Dear Kitty

The Western countries have done nothing to resolve the Syrian crisis, pursuing their false narrative instead, while the real situation in Syria stays underreported, the aunt of a Syrian refugee toddler who drowned in 2015 on his way to Europe told RT. " Our country is being destroyed by outsiders ," said Tima Kurdi - a Syrian-born Canadian lawyer and the aunt of Aylan Kurdi , a three-year-old Syrian boy who died in September 2015 en route to the Greek island of Kos from Turkey - adding that "Western countries are not doing anything" about that.

Greece

