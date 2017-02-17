Dalton Bennett '09 speaks on Trump supporters, his journalism career
Washington Post political video reporter Dalton Bennett '09 gave a talk on his time covering U.S. President Donald Trump as a presidential and primary candidate at the College of William and Mary on Tuesday, Feb. 14. In his talk, Bennett briefly spoke about his time abroad and then described his travels around the United States on the campaign trail. He said he spent most of his time profiling Trump supporters in order to gain insight into why they were voting for him.
