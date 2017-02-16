Cornish aid worker helps Syrian refug...

Cornish aid worker helps Syrian refugees in Greek camp during harshest winter on record

Landscape gardener Carl Rowlinson from Falmouth has just returned from a month working in a refugee camp in northern Greece during the coldest winter on record. The 35-year-old was at the Nea Kavala camp in Thessaloniki where 650 Syrian Kurds and Syrian Arab refugees are living.

Greece

