Charity turns old blankets into winter coats for refugees

In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, a migrant sews a blanket, at a tiny coat workshop charity called Naomi in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, which is working long hours to collect and wash discarded blankets and turn them into wearable coats. The blankets are mostly army issue gray with red stitching and are distributed as aid at the sprawling refugee and migrant encampments, and are being recycled into practical coats for the vulnerable refugees who are facing a harsh winter.

