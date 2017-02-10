Charity turns blankets into winter co...

Charity turns blankets into winter coats for refugees

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Weirton Daily Times

It's been a miserable winter in Greece, especially for the many thousands of refugees staying in tents in old factories and warehouses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) 4 hr Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) 4 hr Elle 1,230
Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10) 4 hr Elle 16
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 15 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,219
ISLAMIC FILTHY PACKIES==>>GET the FAK OUT OF GR... Feb 7 MUSLIMS RSAVAGES 1
BRAVO PALlKARH! Feb 6 MUSLIMS RSAVAGES 1
News PM to Greek investors: We offer best conditions... Feb 1 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,951 • Total comments across all topics: 278,773,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC