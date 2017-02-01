BMI linked to risk for orthostatic intolerance post bariatric Sx

Lower body mass index and body fat is associated with increased risk of orthostatic intolerance and predisposition to noncardiac syncope following bariatric surgery, according to research published online Jan. 23 in Obesity Reviews . Georgios A. Christou, M.D., Ph.D., and Dimitrios N. Kiortsis, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Ioannina in Greece, and colleagues examined the effects of body weight status on OI and predisposition to NCS.

