Bali suitcase killer Heather Mack confesses to mom murder

'I've heard the truth sets you free', she said before telling camera: 'I don't regret killing my mother' Heather Mack has remorselessly confessed to murdering her mother in a Bali hotel room then getting her boyfriend to stuff her body in a suitcase. In three videos uploaded to YouTube from an Indonesian prison on Thursday, the 21-year-old said claimed that she concocted the murder plot and forced boyfriend Tommy Schaefer to help her after learning that her mother was responsible for her father's 2006 death.

