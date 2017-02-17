Azerbaijan to meet energy needs of Bulgaria
The Bulgarian Energy Ministry told BGNES that Azerbaijan is planned to launch gas supplies to Bulgaria by early 2020, while the construction of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria will be completed by late 2019. IGB is expected to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline , a core pipe of the Southern Gas Corridor that will bring Azerbaijani gas to Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb 17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 13
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|1,230
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|16
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Feb 11
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
|ISLAMIC FILTHY PACKIES==>>GET the FAK OUT OF GR...
|Feb 7
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC