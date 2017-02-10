After A Massive Evacuation, Greek City Defuses A World War II Bomb

After an unexploded World War II-era bomb was discovered buried next to a gas station in Thessaloniki, authorities in Greece's second-largest city had to figure out how to get it out of there. After an evacuation of more than 70,000 people - one of Greece's largest-ever peacetime evacuations - Greek officials have confirmed that the 500-pound weapon has been deactivated by specialists.

