After A Massive Evacuation, Greek Cit...

After A Massive Evacuation, Greek City Defuses A World War II Bomb

After an unexploded World War II-era bomb was discovered buried next to a gas station in Thessaloniki, authorities in Greece's second-largest city had to figure out how to get it out of there. After an evacuation of more than 70,000 people - one of Greece's largest-ever peacetime evacuations - Greek officials have confirmed that the 500-pound weapon has been deactivated by specialists.

Greece

