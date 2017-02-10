75,000 evacuated in Greece so WWII bo...

75,000 evacuated in Greece so WWII bomb can be defused

6 hrs ago

Residents of Kordelio district board a bus after authorities ordered the evacuation of the area in order to defuse a 500-pound unexploded World War II bomb, in Thessaloniki, Greece Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Bomb disposal experts are to tackle the device, found buried beneath a gas station, on Sunday in an operation expected to last about six hours, with all residents in a nearly 2-kilometer radius being evacuated.

