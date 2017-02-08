6 more Turkish fugitives enter Greece, plan to seek asylum
THESSALONIKI, Greece - Greek police say two more Turkish families have illegally entered the country across a border river and plan to request asylum, claiming they face persecution in Turkey. Authorities say more than 100 Turks have requested asylum in Greece since the failed July 15 coup in Turkey, including eight servicemen who fled in a military helicopter.
