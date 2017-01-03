"You can't hide forever": Ben Needham...

"You can't hide forever": Ben Needham's mum begs...

In a New Year message on Facebook Kerry Needham called for more information as she insisted locals on the Greek island of Kos must know more Ben Needham's mum has pleaded for anyone who knows what happened to her missing son to 'search their conscience' and come forward with information. As she posted a new picture of Ben on the Find Ben Needham Facebook page, she wrote: "You may think you can hide in the dark forever.

Greece

