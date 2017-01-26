Yacht Charter Market Value Chain and ...

Yacht Charter Market Value Chain and Forecast by 2020

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: SBWire

Yacht charter market revenues were estimated at US$ 37 billion in 2015, and by 2020, the market is expected to surpass US$ 50 billion mark. A renewed interest is being witnessed in spending on leisure and entertainment, giving a fillip to the global yacht charter market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 19 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,214
EXTERMINATE ALL TURKOALBANlANS FROM GREECE! Jan 25 ALBANIANS RSAVAGES 1
KOUMOUNES==>>KEEP THE MUSLIMS OUT of GREECE` Jan 24 ATHEO TERAS 1
Poll Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08) Jan 21 BigEd 2,569
News Pastoral Institutea s Muse tells enchanted tale... Jan 21 Elton Bach 1
Poll Are the Turkish men all GAY? (Feb '10) Jan 19 Marriedtoaturk 27
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Jan 16 Arber 41
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,944 • Total comments across all topics: 278,313,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC