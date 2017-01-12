Yacht Charter Market to Cross USD 50bln by 2020
Yacht charter market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% through 2020, says Future Market Insights in its research report. Yacht charter market revenues were estimated at US$ 37 billion in 2015, and by 2020, the market is expected to surpass US$ 50 billion mark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 10
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,212
|Orthodox Church blessing weapons?
|Jan 7
|Orthodox Christian
|1
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|john
|40
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Alexander
|96
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC