Yacht Charter Market to Cross USD 50bln by 2020

Yacht charter market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% through 2020, says Future Market Insights in its research report. Yacht charter market revenues were estimated at US$ 37 billion in 2015, and by 2020, the market is expected to surpass US$ 50 billion mark.

