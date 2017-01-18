Woman testifies in court after allegedly being groped on flight :0

A young Boston woman took the stand in Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday against a man accused of groping her on an international flight , telling jurors that he creepily murmured, "I get to sit next to the pretty girl." The 22-year-old university student said her alleged attacker, Chris Karadimas, reached over her and aggressively grasped at her left breast two hours into the flight from Athens, Greece, to JFK in the summer of 2015.

