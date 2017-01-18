Woman testifies in court after allegedly being groped on flight :0
A young Boston woman took the stand in Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday against a man accused of groping her on an international flight , telling jurors that he creepily murmured, "I get to sit next to the pretty girl." The 22-year-old university student said her alleged attacker, Chris Karadimas, reached over her and aggressively grasped at her left breast two hours into the flight from Athens, Greece, to JFK in the summer of 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Arber
|41
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 10
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,212
|Orthodox Church blessing weapons?
|Jan 7
|Orthodox Christian
|1
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Alexander
|96
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC