UPDATE 1-Greece sets March 24 bid deadline for Thessaloniki port sale - sources
Greece has given investors until March 24 to submit binding bids for a majority stake in its second biggest port, Thessaloniki Port so far versus an original target of 50 billion euros. "The board of the privatisations agency decided that the binding bids for the port will be submitted on March 24," said an official from the agency, who declined to be named.
