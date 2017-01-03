UN reports record high migrant deaths in 2016
According to preliminary figures, 363,348 migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe arrived successfully while 5,079 died at sea. At least 300 more fatalities are expected to factor in as the figures do not yet reflect more recent events off Spain, Morocco and Tunisia.
