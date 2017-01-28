UN agencies urge Trump to allow refugees entry

A girl plays with a plastic bag as she runs past a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees tent, at a camp for refugees and migrants in Schisto, near Athens, Greece, April 26, 2016. The United Nations refugee agency and International Organization for Migration called on the Trump administration on Saturday, January 28 to continue offering asylum to people fleeing war and persecution, saying its resettlement program was vital.

