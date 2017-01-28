UN agencies urge Trump to allow refugees entry
A girl plays with a plastic bag as she runs past a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees tent, at a camp for refugees and migrants in Schisto, near Athens, Greece, April 26, 2016. The United Nations refugee agency and International Organization for Migration called on the Trump administration on Saturday, January 28 to continue offering asylum to people fleeing war and persecution, saying its resettlement program was vital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Thu
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,214
|EXTERMINATE ALL TURKOALBANlANS FROM GREECE!
|Jan 25
|ALBANIANS RSAVAGES
|1
|KOUMOUNES==>>KEEP THE MUSLIMS OUT of GREECE`
|Jan 24
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Jan 21
|BigEd
|2,569
|Pastoral Institutea s Muse tells enchanted tale...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
|Are the Turkish men all GAY? (Feb '10)
|Jan 19
|Marriedtoaturk
|27
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Jan 16
|Arber
|41
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC