Turkey's cartographic history on display at museum

Yesterday

Turkey's most prestigious cartographic museum is continuing to provide a fascinating look on the past with its trove of maps from Turkey and around the world. Operated within the body of the Defense Ministry's General Command of Cartography, the Cartography Museum is home to maps from various periods and regions, as well as measuring and plotting apparatuses.

Greece

